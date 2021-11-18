Richard Teschner

Richard Teschner

Retired UTEP professor Richard Teschner has donated $10,000 to Celebration of Our Mountains, which sponsors free educational and recreational field trips in the mountains, desert and wetlands of the El Paso region. Teschner, an advisor to the nonprofit’s board of directors, is a longtime conservationist. His $1.87 million donation to the Frontera Land Alliance in 2005 enabled the organization to purchase and preserve a 91-acre canyon on the Westside now known as the Wakeem/Teschner Nature Preserve. He taught linguistics at UTEP from 1976 to 2010.

