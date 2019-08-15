Tenet Healthcare Corporation made a $350,000 donation to the El Paso Community Foundation to support victims and families affected by the Aug. 3 mass shooting. The gift was made by the Tenet Healthcare Foundation to the El Paso Community Foundation’s Shooting Victims’ Relief Fund. The Tenet foundation had pledged to contribute $100,000 and provide an additional match for the first $50,000 in donations. However, the final contribution of $350,000 far exceeded the initial commitment because of the generosity of Tenet’s employees and business partners. With 5,300 employees in El Paso, Tenet is the city’s second-largest private employer. The company operates four acute care hospitals under The Hospitals of Providence brand and more than 50 outpatient centers, physician clinics and other care facilities throughout the area.
