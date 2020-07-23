The El Paso Bar Foundation has awarded $2,600 to the Municipal Court Teen Court Program. The program is a real justice program run by teenagers for teenagers and serves as a peer court for misdemeanor and traffic offenders. Teen volunteers perform the roles of juror, court clerk, bailiff, attorney or prosecutor. The funds will provide training and orientation for students and go toward purchasing training supplies, snacks and beverages, and T-shirts.

