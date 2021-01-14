Tecma Group of Companies, which was founded in 1986 to help companies outside of Mexico set up manufacturing operations in Mexico, has acquired Omega Trucking, which provides cross-border and door-to-door trucking services. The Omega Flatbed operations will be merged into Tecma’s Transportation Services Division. The purchase doubles Tecma’s capacity and increases the group’s capabilities based in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Miriam Baca Kotkowski, a co-founder of Omega Trucking, is now president of Tecma Transportation Services. “Miriam's experience and excellent leadership in the cross-border trucking industry is a driving reason for this merger,” Alan Russell, CEO of Tecma Group of Companies, said in a news release. Omega Trucking, which was founded in 1998, has 31 U.S. employees who are expected to remain in the merged company as the group expands.
