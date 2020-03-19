mpulse 4.0 is expanding its operations with a new 125,000-square-foot warehouse
Carlos F. Corral

Impulse 4.0, a local supply chain management company, is expanding its operations with a new 125,000-square-foot warehouse one block from the Ysleta Port of Entry. The warehouse will be operational in April and house materials with medical applications and food supplies. It is CTPAT certified. The real estate deal was brokered by Arturo de la Mora with CBRE and Adrian Slater with Commercial Border Partners. Impulse 4.0 was founded in 2001 in Juárez. It provides end-to-end supply chain services to manufacturers and suppliers to help them streamline production, reduce costs and compress time-to-market.

