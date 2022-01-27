The Bridge Accelerator, a binational supplier development program, is accepting applications for its next cohort. The program was launched in 2019 by Technology HUB in Juárez and Pioneers21 in El Paso to expand connections between local supplier companies and manufacturers in the region. It is open to small- and medium-sized businesses that have been in business for at least two years. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, and the 12-week program kicks off in March. The program culminates with a demo day when participants make their pitches to regional manufacturing executives. The winner gets $10,000 in seed funding. For more information and to apply, go online to www.tb-xl.com.
Supplier development program accepting applications
- By El Paso Inc. staff
