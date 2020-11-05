The El Paso County Historical Society has named the Sunset Heights Neighborhood Improvement Association the recipient of the 2020 Chris P. Fox Award. The annual award is given to the person or organization that has gone above and beyond to preserve El Paso’s rich history. The Sunset Neighborhood Improvement Association was chosen because of its efforts to raise awareness of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Reimagine I-10 project, which would widen the interstate through Downtown and “entail the destruction of several significant and/or historic properties on Yandell Drive, including the El Paso Holocaust Museum and the Pearl and Jessica apartment complexes,” according to the society. The neighborhood association will receive $976 as part of the recognition.

