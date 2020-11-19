Sunflower Bank on Friday plans to unveil its new branch on the second floor of One San Jacinto Tower in Downtown El Paso. The full-service location offers personal banking and mortgage services, as well as commercial services. In celebration, the bank announced a partnership with El Paso Children’s Hospital and public art exhibition for the Child Life Therapeutic Arts Program. The bank donated $25,000 to Child Life and its arts program. An exhibit of children’s art created in the program will be on display to the public at the branch through 2022. Sunflower Bank, which has more than $4.8 billion in assets, has been in El Paso since 1999. It rebranded in February and became the anchor tenant of the Downtown tower at 201 E. Main, formerly known as the Chase Bank Tower. It’s El Paso commercial team is led by Ernesto Avila, the regional president. The branch is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

