Sundt Construction Inc. was ranked No. 67 by the National Center for Employee Ownership on its Top 100 largest majority-employee-owned companies list. Sundt established its stock ownership plan in 1972 and today 100% of the company is employee-owned. All employees are generally eligible for participation in the program after 1,000 hours of credited service during the initial full 12 months of employment.

