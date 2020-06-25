Engineering News Record has ranked Sundt Construction Inc. as the No. 52 contractor in its 2020 Top 400 Contractors list. The list is based on the prior year’s construction revenue. Sundt reported more than $1.7 billion in construction revenue during 2019. The company was ranked No. 54 last year after reporting $1.4 billion in revenue for 2018. The Arizona-based company is working on three projects for the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso and recently completed three renovations for HACEP: the Sun Plaza, Blue Flame and Chelsea apartments.

