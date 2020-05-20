Sundt Construction has promoted Victor Garcia to senior project engineer in its El Paso office. Garcia has been with Sundt for four years and worked on multiple projects across the Southwest, including Las Cruces High School and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University residence hall in Prescott, Arizona. Right now, he is working on phase one of the city of El Paso’s Eastside Regional Park. Over the past decade, Sundt has completed more than a billion dollars worth of work in the El Paso region.
