Victor Garcia2.jpg

Victor Garcia

Sundt Construction has promoted Victor Garcia to senior project engineer in its El Paso office. Garcia has been with Sundt for four years and worked on multiple projects across the Southwest, including Las Cruces High School and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University residence hall in Prescott, Arizona. Right now, he is working on phase one of the city of El Paso’s Eastside Regional Park. Over the past decade, Sundt has completed more than a billion dollars worth of work in the El Paso region.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.