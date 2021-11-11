Danny Gumm

Sundt Construction recently promoted Danny Gumm to concrete division manager. Gumm, who has been with Sundt for 28 years, began his career as an apprentice carpenter through the Arizona Builders Alliance. At Sundt, he has been a field engineer, estimator, concrete superintendent, project manager, pre-construction project manager and, most recently, the concrete division operations manager. Gumm has worked on projects that total in value over $1 billion. He is a member of the Arizona Builders Alliance and American Concrete Institute, as well as a voting member of the ACI’s 117 Tolerance committee, which sets industry specifications for tolerances for concrete construction and materials.

