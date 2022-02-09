Cade Rowley

Sundt Construction has promoted Cade Rowley to president of its Industrial Group – West. He is responsible for business development, preconstruction and operations for the company’s construction work throughout the western U.S. Most recently, Rowley, who joined Sundt in 1998 as a field engineer, served as senior vice president overseeing the company’s transportation and heavy civil work throughout the Southwest and Intermountain regions. His teams have built several billion dollars' worth of projects, including the “Go 10” collector-distributor lanes in El Paso. Rowley earned a degree in civil engineering from Arizona State University and is a registered professional engineer.

