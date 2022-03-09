Sundt Construction has named Keenan Driscoll chief financial officer. Driscoll also joins Sundt’s board of directors. He replaces Kevin Burnett, who will remain with the company through April before retiring. Most recently, Driscoll worked for 11 years with AECOM, a multinational engineering firm. There, he was the company’s global treasurer, as well as the chief finance and operations officer for the Americas. Driscoll has an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Tufts University. Sundt also announced the Sundt Foundation has awarded $10,500 to three local nonprofits. Kelly Center for Hunger Relief received a $4,000 grant, Reynolds Home a $4,000 grant and Big Brothers Big Sisters El Paso a $2,500 grant. The foundation awards grants quarterly to El Paso-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families.

