Dodson

Sundt Construction Inc. has expanded its presence in the renewable energy construction market with the launch of Sundt Renewables LLC, which will focus on utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the country with a focus on the Southwest and Texas. It is led by Tom Dodson, managing director; Topher Wood, vice president, business development manager; and Bobby Batista, vice president, engineering director. Dodson, Woods and Batista founded i1 Energy before joining Sundt.

