Sundt Infrastructure Development Group has hired Richard Carlucci as a bid director. Carlucci is responsible for public-private partnership bids and private development opportunities. Most recently, he worked at Ashurst LLP where he led a team advising the state of Maryland on its $10 billion I-495/I-270 public-private partnership project. He has a bachelor’s in economics and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and law degree from Brooklyn Law School in New York.
