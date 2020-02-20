The Sundt Foundation donated $5,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, El Paso Region

The Sundt Foundation has awarded $15,500 to five El Paso nonprofits. They are: Junior Achievement of the Desert Southwest, $4,000; Make-A-Wish Foundation, El Paso Region, $5,000; National Inventors Hall of Fame, $1,000; Santa Teresa Charitable Foundation, $2,500; Texas Tech Foundation, $3,000.

