The Sundt Foundation donated $11,000 in emergency relief funds to two El Paso nonprofits to address the increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank received $10,000, and the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence received $1,000. During its regular quarterly grant cycle, the Sundt Foundation also awarded $1,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of El Paso.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Work starts June 15 on massive Amazon center
- Homebuilding couple giving back, donating home
- Amazon plans first El Paso fulfillment center
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- So where’s my stimulus?
- Wet ‘N’ Wild and Western Playland navigate pandemic; ‘It’s a rough road’
- Workforce agency hires executive coordinator
- UMC acquires micro hospital for about $9 million
- Memorial Day: Honoring our Fallen Heroes
- ‘El Paso’s Dr. Fauci’ tells hard truth softly
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Blue Flame building marks restoration milestone
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- Junior Leadership El Paso graduates Class 17
- Hospitals of Providence director of facilities named to board
- Sundt Foundation supports COVID-19 relief
- El Paso Electric helps Texas Tech students impacted by pandemic
- Tropicana Properties promotes U.S. census
- El Paso health clinic receives emergency grant funding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.