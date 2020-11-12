The Sundt Foundation has awarded a total of $9,000 to four local nonprofits. They are: Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, $4,000; the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, $2,000; Sacred Heart Church, $1,500; El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, $1,500.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of El Paso outlet mall files for bankruptcy, says mall will not be impacted
- El Paso brewery moving, has ambitious plans to grow
- FBI arrests El Paso businessman accused of selling fraudulent health insurance
- Shutdown order stands
- Follow 2020 El Paso general election results
- Mayor Dee Margo faces Oscar Leeser in Dec. 12 runoff; 'today we’re in a confidence crisis'
- EPISD board accepts Superintendent Juan Cabrera’s resignation, won't investigate further
- EPISD board of trustees accepts Superintendent Juan Cabrera’s resignation
- Whispers: TV news, Khalid's diet and book news
- Amidst pandemic and election stress, El Paso mental health professionals see uptick, offer support
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Hunt Companies adds board member
- Forma Automotive chief recognized
- TFCU hires vice president of consumer lending
- Foster School of Medicine faculty inducted to honor society
- United Way of El Paso recognized
- El Paso attorney receives national recognition
- El Pasoans recognized by Texas magazine
- Hospital chief named to committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.