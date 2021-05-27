The Sundt Foundation has awarded $7,500 to three local nonprofits. Guiding Star El Paso, Children at Risk and El Paso Center for Children each received a 2,500 grant. The foundation awards grants quarterly to El Paso-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of local Sundt employee-owners.

