The Sundt Foundation has awarded $8,000 to three nonprofits in El Paso. The University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso and Junior League of El Paso each received a $3,500 grant. The El Paso Child Guidance Center received $4,000. The Sundt Foundation awards grants quarterly to El Paso-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. It was established in 1999 as a way for Sundt Construction employee-owners to give back to the communities in which they live and work.

