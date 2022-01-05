The Sundt Foundation has awarded $8,000 to three nonprofits in El Paso. The University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso and Junior League of El Paso each received a $3,500 grant. The El Paso Child Guidance Center received $4,000. The Sundt Foundation awards grants quarterly to El Paso-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. It was established in 1999 as a way for Sundt Construction employee-owners to give back to the communities in which they live and work.
Sundt Foundation awards grants to three nonprofits
- By El Paso Inc. staff
