The Sundt Foundation awarded $10,000 to three local nonprofits. They are: Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso, $2,500; Hospice of El Paso, $5,000; and The Salvation Army of El Paso, $2,500. The foundation has awarded more than $11 million since it was established in 1999. Sundt Construction, which is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, has offices in El Paso, Dallas and San Antonio, Texas; Tempe and Tucson, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Sacramento, San Diego and Irvine, California.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.