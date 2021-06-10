Engineering News Record has ranked Sundt Construction Inc. No. 58 on its 2021 Top 400 Contractors list. The list is based on the prior year’s construction revenue. Sundt reported more than $1.5 billion in construction revenue during 2020. The Arizona-based company has an office in El Paso and has completed millions of dollars in work in the region, including the renovation of the Blue Flame Building in Downtown El Paso and Phase 1 of the Beast Urban Park.
Sundt Construction ranked among top contractors for revenue
- El Paso Inc. staff
