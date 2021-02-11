Sundt Construction and its joint venture partner MRM Construction Services have completed the reconstruction of the runway at Biggs Army Airfield. The $47 million project included about 12,000 linear feet of runway replacement and repair. The runway at Fort Bliss was built in the early 1960s.

