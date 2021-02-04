Sundt Construction has completed its renovation of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso’s Sherman residential community. The $27 million project upgraded 28 existing two-story apartment buildings and eight single-level apartments. The project began in November 2018 with El Paso’s Carl Daniel as the architect of record.
