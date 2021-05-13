Sundt Construction, a company headquartered in Arizona with an office in El Paso,has completed the first phase of the Beast Urban Park, an 11-acre portion of the 92-acre park that’s being developed on the Eastside over three phases. Located along Jason Crandall Drive, the new facilities include a natatorium with a 50-meter pool, community center and waterpark. When completed, the $48 million park will be the city’s largest developed park. It is funded by the 2012 quality of life bond.

