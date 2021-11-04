Sundt Construction was recently awarded a Build America Award, the company’s 25th, for its work on the “Go-10 collector-distributor” project that rebuilt and expanded portions of Interstate 10 on the Westside. The nearly $160 million, four-year project spanned 5.75 miles and included new collector-distributor lanes, improving the direct connection with Paisano Drive/Border West Expressway, adding lanes to I-10 in both directions, and reconfiguring ramps and overpasses at three exits. The award was presented during the 39th Construction Risk Partners Build America breakfast in Orlando, Florida.

