Sundt Construction has announced four promotions in its El Paso office. Alexi Santillan was promoted to field engineer II. Santillan has been with Sundt for the past year and was an intern with the company before joining as a full-time employee-owner. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso. Gianna Aguirre was promoted to project engineer. Aguirre has been with the company for two years, working on Sundt’s Sun Plaza renovation for the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso. She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and is working toward her master’s degree at UTEP. Sandra Perez was promoted to project engineer II. Perez has worked on multiple projects across El Paso and has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Texas Tech University. She also has a master’s degree in construction management from UTEP. Mike Dominguez Jr. was promoted to project superintendent. Dominguez has been with Sundt for nearly five years and was instrumental in the construction of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Medical Science Building as a project engineer.

