LeRoy

Sundt Construction has promoted Matt LeRoy to assistant project manager in its El Paso office. LeRoy has been with Sundt for more than four years and has project experience in public housing, including the renovation of the historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Arizona State University and an OSHA 30 certification.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.