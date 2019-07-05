Engineering News Record has ranked Sundt Construction Inc. as the No. 54 contractor in its 2019 Top 400 Contractors list. The list is based on the prior year’s construction revenue. Sundt reported $1.4 billion in construction revenue in 2018. The company improved its ranking from the prior year by 11 spots. The Arizona-based company has a number of projects underway in El Paso, including Texas Tech El Paso’s Medical Science Building II and Eastside Regional Park Phase II. The company recently added Luis Licon as a project manager at its El Paso office. Licon has a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Maquette University, is bilingual and OSHA-30 certified.
