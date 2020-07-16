Sorley
Mark Morgan

The Sundt Companies, the parent company of El Paso’s general contractor Sundt Construction, has added Tom Sorley to its board of directors. Sorley, who retired as chief executive officer from Rosendin Electric in December 2019 and now serves as its executive chairman, has more than 40 years of industry experience.

