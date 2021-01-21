The Sun Bowl Association has donated $10,000 to the El Paso Hotel and Lodging Association to help those in the hospitality industry who lost their jobs because of the pandemic. “One of the prime objectives of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is to bring tourism to the city during a time when many people are not traveling,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “The Sun Bowl Association understands that the cancelation of the (Sun Bowl) prevented the city from realizing the economic impact the game usually brings to our city.” The Sun Bowl, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic, usually has a $14 million to $17 million direct economic impact on the community, according to the association. Kellogg’s donated funds to ensure the workers who were scheduled to work the day of the game received a paycheck and also plans to donate 1 million meals to El Paso food banks.

