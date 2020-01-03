Sundt Construction has completed the renovation of the Chelsea property, a low-income apartment building operated by the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso. The $20 million project renovated the 10-story tower at 600 Chelsea St. and surrounding buildings. A total of 199 units were renovated with additional improvements made to the corridors and first floor. El Paso-based Wright & Dalbin Architects served as the architect of record. The renovation of Chelsea is part of the housing authority’s initiative to revitalize all affordable housing communities in its portfolio throughout El Paso.
