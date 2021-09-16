El Paso lawyer S. Anthony Safi has received the “Kelly Frels Lifetime Achievement Award” from the School Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. Safi, an attorney with Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, is the first El Pasoan to receive the recognition. The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to attorneys who make outstanding contributions to school law jurisprudence at the state or federal level, are recognized leaders in the school community, have demonstrated the highest standards of ethical behavior, and have demonstrated professionalism in dealing with other attorneys. Safi received the award at the annual meeting of the State Bar School Law Section in July in San Antonio. Safi, who represents clients in a variety of litigation, appellate and school law matters, has litigated cases at all levels, including the U.S. Supreme Court, the Texas Supreme Court, and the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. He earned his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.
hot
State bar awards El Paso lawyer Lifetime Achievement Award
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso to be in ABC News national spotlight
- Flix Brewhouse in El Paso set to reopen
- Home health tech startup in talks to buy Las Cruces Tower
- Celebrate end of summer at Viva Ascarate!
- Flix Brewhouse in El Paso to reopen
- Coronavirus Q&A: Nico Tejeda, The Hospitals of Providence
- Races emerge for City Council as Pickett announces, Kennedy hints
- Where are they now? Artist Gaspar Enriquez
- County to consider aiding El Pasoans Fighting Hunger
- Commercial real estate company expands into El Paso
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- State bar awards El Paso lawyer Lifetime Achievement Award
- City of El Paso announces interim economic development director, international bridges director
- Kemp Smith law firm welcomes new associate
- ScottHulse attorneys recognized as best lawyers
- Raymond James adds senior client service associate in El Paso
- Sierra hospital certified again as Comprehensive Stroke Center
- City of El Paso purchasing department awarded for excellence
- Judge reviews tax credits to support private school tuition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.