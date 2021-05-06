Spectrum Therapy Consultants

Spectrum Therapy Consultants has opened a sixth location. It’s in Far East El Paso at 12430 Edgemere, Suite 208. Spectrum has served the El Paso community for 15 years. It specializes in lymphedema therapy and women’s health, along with multiple other specialties.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.