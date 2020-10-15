Spaceport America, a publicly funded facility for private vertical launches about 100 miles north of El Paso in New Mexico, has signed an agreement with C6 Launch Systems to provide services, resources and access to its vertical sites facilities for testing operations and activities. C6 Launch Systems plans to begin work at Spaceport America in January 2021. The company builds rockets designed to launch small satellites. Spaceport America’s tenants include Virgin Galactic, HAPSMobile/AeroVironment, UP Aerospace and SpinLaunch.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.