Scott McLaughlin has been selected by the New Mexico Spaceport Authority Board of Directors as the new executive director of Spaceport America, a publicly funded facility for private vertical launches about 100 miles north of El Paso in New Mexico. McLaughlin has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from NMSU and has worked at several government agencies, including the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He also founded and ran a radar design and manufacturing business and is credited with designing an innovative wind radar system used by NASA, NOAA and other agencies around the world. He was director of business development at Spaceport America and has been the interim executive director since July 2020. The previous CEO, Dan Hicks, was fired by the board in October amid accusations of mismanagement and abuse of authority.
Spaceport America names new CEO
- El Paso Inc. staff
