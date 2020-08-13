Southwest United Bankshares Inc., which owns United Bank of El Paso del Norte, has appointed a new board of directors. The board is responsible for building shareholder value and equity in the bank through oversight, transparency and continual communication with its stockholders. The board members are John “Mike” Verlander, chairman and president; Patricia “Patsy” Parker, vice-chair; Mark Barnett, Gail Darling, Craig Fortune, Kay Cargill Jenkins and Jamie Lowenberg. This year, United Bank made 429 federal Paycheck Protection Program loans for a total of $53 million, which helped preserve 8,667 jobs in the El Paso area.

