El Paso International Airport announced that Southwest Airlines is launching new year-round service to San Diego. Daily flights begin June 5, and advance tickets are on sale at southwest.com. Total passenger traffic at the airport in 2021 was up 89% compared to 2020 as air travel began to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
Southwest Airlines to add nonstop flights to San Diego
- By El Paso Inc. staff
