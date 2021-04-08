Sonic Drive-In locations in the El Paso-Las Cruces area are hiring for 116 full-time and part-time positions. The company has more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states and is hiring about 20,000 employees nationwide. For more information, go online to careers.sonicdrivein.com.

