Sonic Drive-In recently donated $1,951 to the librarian at Olga Kohlberg Elementary School for her Kid Coders project. The fast-food chain gave away a total of $1.5 million nationwide to fund teacher requests on the site Donors Choose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4, as part of its Limeades for Learning initiative. Identified in the news release as Mrs. Ford, the El Paso librarian requested funding to buy iPads and apps students can use to code their Dash Robots as part of her effort to develop a makerspace in the library.

