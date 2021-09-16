DNV Healthcare has again designated The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. The certification is based on standards set by the American Stroke Association and the Brain Attack Coalition. The Sierra Campus, which is recognized as a brain and heart center, recently invested $1 million in a new 128-slice CT scanner. It was also recently the first to perform the Medtronic Pipeline Shield procedure, a treatment for certain types of wide-neck intracranial aneurysms.

