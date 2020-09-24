The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus has once again received the Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. The hospital is the only one in El Paso to hold the certification, which is awarded by the Joint Commission. The certification recognizes the advanced standards of care during the total hip and total knee replacement.

