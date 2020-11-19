The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blanket drive to benefit El Paso Animal Services. New or gently used blankets will be collected through Dec. 31. They can be dropped off at 3850 Justice Dr., 12501 Montana Ave., 190 San Elizario Rd., 435 E. Vinton Ste. D, 12501 Montana Ave. and 601 E. Overland Ave. Cash donations are also accepted. For more information, call deputy Josie Ramirez at 915-538-2098.

