Academy Sports + Outdoors has donated a $5,000 gift card to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for the purchase of 30 bikes and helmets. They will be donated to local youth at 15 elementary schools in the Clint, San Elizario and Canutillo school districts. In addition, Richard Aguilar and Stuart Myers, investors behind the renovation of the Paso del Norte Hotel, donated $2,000 to buy recreational equipment for the physical education departments of each school.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.