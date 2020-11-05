The Hotel Paso del Norte, Meyers family and Aguilar family have donated $25,000 to the Sheriff’s Office Foundation. The money will benefit the children of Segundo Barrio and the unincorporated areas of El Paso County. It will support the Sheriff’s Office Santa with a Badge Toy Drive, which distributes more than 3,000 toys every Christmas.
Sheriff’s foundation receives donation
El Paso Inc. staff
