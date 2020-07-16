Calvo

Luis Calvo has joined ScottHulse PC as an associate attorney. Calvo’s practice focuses on commercial and business dispute litigation, trials and arbitration. Most recently, he practiced in New York where he represented global financial institutions and corporations. He started his career in law in Mexico City where he represented Fortune 100 companies in government contracts and antitrust matters. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Universidad Panamericana in Mexico and his law degree from Fordham University of Law.

