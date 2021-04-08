ScottHulse law firm held its 13th annual labor and employment law seminar “The Show Must Go On” on March 31. The live virtual event was attended by 220 local and regional business professionals. The seminar is designed for human resource professionals, managers, supervisors, executives, business owners, and in-house legal counsel and covered case and legislative updates, immigration in the workplace, strategies to manage remote workforce, best practices for governmental compliance audits and employer rights and responsibilities. Speakers included Rosemary Marin, Blake Downey, James Feuille, Susanna Visconti, Stephen Venzor, Andrea Moran and Luis Calvo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.