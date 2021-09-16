Eight lawyers with ScottHulse law firm were included in the 2022 edition of “Best Lawyers in America.” They are: Rosemary Marin, in the fields of administrative/regulatory law and employment law; Bernard Felsen, banking and finance law, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions law, and real estate Law; Russell Hill, banking and finance law, corporate law, and health care law; Richard Munzinger, commercial litigation, First Amendment law and health care law; Francisco J. Ortega, commercial litigation; David Bernard, real estate law; Jeffrey Brown, tax law; and Glenn Davis, trusts and estates. The Best Lawyers publication is compiled by conducting confidential peer-review surveys with tens of thousands of leading lawyers throughout the country.

