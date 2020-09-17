The Best Lawyers in America publication has included 11 lawyers from ScottHulse in its 2021 edition. Bernard Felsen received the Best Lawyers 2021 Banking and Finance “Lawyer of the Year” award in El Paso. Lauren Serrano and Robert Chavez received 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for trusts and estates and real estate law, respectively. Also included in Best Lawyers are: Rosemary Marin, administrative/regulatory law and employment law - management; G.Russell Hill, banking and finance law, corporate law, and health care law; Richard Munzinger, bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, first amendment law, and health care law; Francisco Ortega, commercial litigation; W. David Bernard, real estate law; Jeffrey Brown, tax law; Glenn Davis, trusts and estates; David Hassler, trusts and estates; Felsen, banking and finance law, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, corporate law, mergers and acquisition law, and real estate law. The Best Lawyers publication is compiled by conducting confidential peer-review surveys with tens of thousands of leading lawyers throughout the country.
